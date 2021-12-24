Samdech Tea Banh and H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An Elected Vice President of Ruling Party

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh and H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An, two senior members of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) have been elected the party's Vice Presidents.

The election took place this morning at the “January 7 Building”, the CPP's new headquarters, during the 43rd Meeting of the CPP's 5th mandate Central Committee.

The meeting was chaired by the Party President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and Honorary President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

CPP has now four Vice Presidents. The other two are Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum and Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng.

According to H.E. Sok Eysan, a CPP’s Spokesperson, besides the election, the half-day meeting will touch on the decision on Prime Minister candidacy, the preparation of work directions for next year’s commune/Sangkat council election, and the recommendations of the party’s president,

Founded in 1951, CPP has been the ruling political party of Cambodia since 1979.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press