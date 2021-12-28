SERC and CCC Raise Awareness of Small and Medium Enterprises

The Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) cooperated with the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) to jointly organise a hybrid seminar on Financing Options of Small and Medium Enterprises-SME in Cambodia at SERC’s office and via zoom.

The seminar was presided over by H.E. Sou Socheat, Delegate of the Royal Government in charge as the Director General the SERC and Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of the CCC.

The event taking place yesterday is aimed to raise awareness of small and medium enterprises in Cambodia regarding their readiness to access existing financing in the market, such as initial public offering, private offering and through banking sources as well as investments from fund management companies and the support of the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) and SERC for companies wishing to seek finance through capital market.

The programme is organised into three sessions including the presentation of the update of Cambodia Securities Market, the Panel discussion on Financing options and fund surplus management of SMEs and experiences sharing on the initial public offering of equity securities of DBD Engineering Plc., which is the 1st company listed on growth market.

The event was attended by management, senior officials and company/enterprise owners in Cambodia. The speakers of this seminar were expertise in the securities sector, including SERC, CSX, Cambodian Investment Capital Partner Plc., Bee Capital Plc, SBI Royal Securities Plc., ACLEDA Bank Plc., and DBD Engineering Plc.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press