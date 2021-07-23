Skullcandy Taps Channel Signal to Amp Up Its Reviews Landscape and Gain Critical Customer Insights

PARK CITY, Utah, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Channel Signal , the leading aggregator of product reviews and analysis, today announced its working with Skullcandy Inc., the #1 selling North American brand in stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds under $100 – to increase conversion rates. Channel Signal is now helping Skullcandy systematically monitor, measure and understand their online reviews to improve its customer service and product development, while generating additional revenue.

According to a study by Womply , businesses with more than the average number of reviews across all review sites bring in 54% more in annual revenue. With its explosive growth in ecommerce, Skullcandy realized the importance of gathering product reviews from multiple platforms, centralizing that data and making it accessible to a variety of different business stakeholders to help it better serve their growing customer base.

Skullcandy recognized Channel Signal’s unique ability to not only aggregate reviews from across the internet (Amazon, major retailers, etc.) but to then clean and validate each. Next, using enhanced analytics, Channel Signal allows Skullcandy to better understand the needs of its customers in order to drive product development and growth and ultimately increase revenue.

“We looked at a number of different solutions to monitor and aggregate our reviews data,” said Mark Hopkins, Chief Information Officer, Skullcandy, Inc. “We partnered with Channel Signal because their platform gives us the detailed visibility we need in an easy to use package. In addition, we can seamlessly integrate the data into our advanced analytics platform. This opens the door for next level insights to help us understand things like themes and sentiment. We are using this data to better understand what our customers like, what we can improve, and to drive our product roadmap.”

About Channel Signal

Channel Signal empowers retailers and brands to expedite the path to purchase by giving consumers trusted information for more confident buying decisions at the point of purchase, with fewer clicks – reducing cart abandonment and increasing conversion rates by 25%.

As an independent aggregator and verifier of online product reviews, Channel Signal collects, cleans, and validates reviews from all major sites. An accurate and reliable score at the buy button drives faster and more confident decisions with fewer clicks. While other vendors simply syndicate reviews, Channel Signal ensures the reviews are real, relevant, and ready to drive confident buying decisions.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 through an idea that was discovered while riding a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, is on a mission “to unleash the visceral power of music for all.” Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company’s website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .