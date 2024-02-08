Strategic Plan for Employment Development, Social Security and Vocational Training 2024-2028 Launched



The Strategic Plan for the Employment Development, Social Security and Vocational Training 2024-2028 were launched in Phnom Penh this afternoon.

The launching ceremony was held along with the closing ceremony of the annual meeting of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

According to H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, the six-chapter Strategic Plan for the Employment Development, Social Security and Vocational Training 2024-2028 is a compass indicating the key strategies, priority programmes, clusters of activities and work activities that the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, as well as its line units, and all relevant actors to implement and achieve in the next five years.

This document was developed in response to the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1, the National Strategic Development Plan 2024-2028, the Cambodian Sustainable Development Goals (CSDC) Framework 2016-2030, and beyond.

This strategic plan aims to contribute to the creation, maintenance and increase of both quantitative and qualitative jobs for the Cambodian people; develop human capital with knowledge, skills, work attitudes, professional ethics, productivity and high competitiveness; promote a better working environment for workers and employees, both formal and informal, and for employers; ensure the safety and dignity of migrant workers; and expand the coverage of the social security system through five technical strategies and one general support strategy (5 + 1), including (1) Develop and implement active labour market policy, (2) Transform the technical and vocational education and training system in response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital economy and society and green economy, (3) Develop working conditions, safety and health, and harmonisation of industrial relations in line with the global evolution, (4) Strengthen the management of labour migration with safety, quality and efficiency, (5) Develop the

social security system in line with the evolution of socio-economic situation, and (6) Modernise institutions and public service and general support service provision through digital technology.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse