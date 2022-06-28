Stromasys Receives Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency

Stromasys

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stromasys, an industry-leading legacy server emulation company, announced today it had achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Stromasys has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization ISV Competency to allow customers to quickly and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications. The AWS Migration and Modernization ISV Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization ISV Competency differentiates Stromasys as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in helping organizations around the world modernize their operations and extend the lives of their mission-critical legacy applications. With Charon® legacy server emulation software, available in AWS Marketplace, Stromasys enables customers to remove the constraints associated with legacy application modernization by freeing them from the underlying, past-end-of-life SPARC, VAX, Alpha, PA-RISC, and PDP-11 hardware and accelerate their cloud migration journeys.

“Customers want migration and modernization solutions that remove obstacles and preserve the applications that are critical to their organizations,” said John Prot, CEO of Stromasys. “With Charon in AWS Marketplace, we make it easy for them to virtualize and preserve their applications in the cloud without changes. Receiving the Migration and Modernization Competency is a recognition of the hard work our teams have done helping customers achieve those goals. I am so proud of the team that achieved this and of the company they represent.”

“This project shows the true strength of what companies can accomplish together,” said Tom Spalding, Chief Growth Officer at Effectual, speaking of a recently completed Charon implementation on AWS. “Our customer’s team and partners were able to provide business value that far exceeded what a single company could have achieved on its own.”

“The AWS Migration and Modernization ISV Competency raises the bar again by choosing to solve the hardest challenge faced in application migration and modernization,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, AWS Migration Services. “I am confident that their solution, validated by the AWS Migration and Modernization ISV Competency, will provide an even more complete portfolio of migration and modernization solutions to customers and partners.”

For organizations struggling with compatibility challenges between mission-critical applications and modern cloud computing, Stromasys provides the most efficient solution to modernize and preserve applications. Charon legacy hardware emulation seamlessly virtualizes the respective legacy host system in the cloud with proven performance to quickly eliminate the time and costs associated with managing hardware or rewriting software. Quickly re-host to the cloud without making any changes, eliminate the downtime associated with legacy hardware, and realize the full benefit of cloud computing without compromises. Stromasys makes it possible to lift and shift your mission-critical applications to the cloud and leave your legacy hardware behind.

About Stromasys

Stromasys is the original and leading provider of enterprise-class cross-platform virtualization solutions for PDP-11, Digital VAX and Alpha, PA-RISC, and SPARC servers. The company extends the lifecycle of business and mission-critical applications through virtualization, modernization, and system enhancement.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and in Raleigh, North Carolina, with sales offices as well as engineering, development, and research labs located around the world, Stromasys has implemented cross-platform virtualization solutions for the world’s leading companies in over 70 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.stromasys.com.

