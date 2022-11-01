Teledyne expands its Genie™ Nano portfolio with new 10GigE cameras

New series includes industry’s smallest 67 MP camera for high-performance image capture

Genie Nano-10GigE camera

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA is pleased to announce the all-new Genie Nano-10GigE M/C8200, and M/C6200, based on Teledyne e2v’s 67M and 37M monochrome and color sensors. The new Genie Nano-10GigE series delivers a futureproof and scalable solution with significantly higher interface speeds and resolutions, offering system designers an easy integration path for application upgrades requiring higher speed data capture and transfers.

“The new Teledyne e2v Emerald 67M global shutter CMOS image sensor provides excellent performance and image quality for high-end optical inspection,” said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “With the addition of a new line of high resolution 10GigE models, we are now pleased to offer a wider variety of high-speed interfaces with higher resolutions ranging from 37 MP to 67 MP.”

The new Genie Nano-10GigE 67M camera is the smallest 10GigE Vision camera in the industry achieving full resolution image transfer at up to 15 fps. Both the M/C8200 and M/C6200 offer wider operating temperature ranges, PTP synchronization and commonality of sizes with other Genie Nano cameras, enabling versatility of applications and ease of integration or upgrades. Coupling a compact 59 mm x 59 mm form factor, system designers can transition from 1, 2.5, 5GigE to 10GigE Vision without the need for software changes. Genie Nano-10GigE cameras are engineered to deliver high-speed, dependable results for applications such as electronics manufacturing inspection, industrial metrology, intelligent traffic systems, aerial imaging and sports and entertainment.

Key Features:

Industry’s smallest 67M 10GigE Vision camera

Four new models offered in 37M and 67M, monochrome and color versions

Trigger-to-Image Reliability (T2IR) framework improves the reliability of your inspection system and protects from data loss

GenICam, GigE Vision 2.0 compliant

Multi ROI with up to 16 x Region of Interest (ROI)

All-metal body with 3-year warranty

For more information about the Genie Nano-10GigE models visit the website . For high quality images, please visit our online media kit .

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

