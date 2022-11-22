U.S. Polo Assn. and Arvind Fashions Limited Win Two Prestigious Myntra Tech Thread Awards in India

U.S. Polo Assn.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./GUJARAT, India, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) and Arvind Fashions Limited today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been awarded the “Best Men’s Casualwear Brand” for the third consecutive year and “Best Casual Footwear Brand” for the second time at the Myntra Tech Thread Awards 2022. The multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired global brand won the highly contested awards over other leading, global brands.

Myntra is the most recognized e-commerce fashion platform in India, selling a wide range of products from categories like apparel, beauty, footwear, bags and more. Myntra Tech Thread Awards recognizes the dynamic shift in the current business world and the necessity of companies having to re-think experiences, build stronger partnerships and adapt to disruptions in the market.

“We would like to thank Myntra, its team, and all of our loyal customers on the Myntra platform for the honor given to Arvind and U.S. Polo Assn.,” said Amitabh Suri, CEO, Arvind Fashions Limited’s U.S. Polo Assn. India. “Myntra and U.S. Polo Assn. go back a long way. What began as a business engagement many years back has today transcended into a champion partnership, due to a shared passion for the business, innovation and a customer-obsessed culture.”

Today, U.S. Polo Assn. has reached $1.8 billion in global retail sales, achieved double-digit growth, and expanded its footprint to include 190 countries and more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide, more than 400 of them being in India.

J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, who oversees the overall multi-billion-dollar world-class U.S. Polo Assn. brand, added, “Arvind Fashions Limited is a partner who understands the sport-inspired DNA of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. I thank the Arvind team for their outstanding contributions as global partners and for playing a major role in U.S. Polo Assn.’s global success.”

Myntra Tech Thread Awards brings together more than 250 leading domestic and global fashion brands to celebrate the business of fashion. This year focused on the future of fashion ranging from technology and social commerce, evolving consumer behavior and the transformation of fashion retail in India in today’s global market.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global’s 2022 list of “Top Global Licensors.” Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA’s intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world’s leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content visit globalpolo.com.

About Arvind Fashions Limited

Arvind Fashions Limited is India’s number one casual and denim brand, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across many sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both indigenous and international, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine and Sephora, the global industry leader has a presence across lifestyle brands, value fashion and prestige beauty. Visit arvindfashions. com.

Contact Information:

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Deepansh Bhargava

Vice President, Marketing, U.S. Polo Assn. India at Arvind Fashions Limited

deepansh.bhargava@ arvindbrands.co.in

+91 9343897011

Kaela Drake

PR & Communications Coordinator

kdrake@uspagl.com

+001.561.461.8596

Related Images

Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8701886