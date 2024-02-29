U.S. Polo Assn. is the Official Apparel Partner for 2024 Dubai Polo Gold Cup

World-Class Al Habtoor Polo Club Hosts Annual Gold Cup Tournament

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), served as the Official Apparel Partner of the Dubai Polo Gold Cup 2024. This world-renowned polo tournament was hosted at the iconic Al Habtoor Polo Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Feb. 6-24, 2024.

In collaboration with the Aydinli Group, U.S. Polo Assn.’s brand partner in the Middle East, the classic, sport-inspired brand provided performance jerseys for multiple teams, branded apparel for all on-site staff, and gifts to the finalists including branded leather duffle bags and watches.

The Dubai Polo Gold Cup was an unforgettable two-week tournament ending with the final game between two strong teams, Habtoor Polo and Dubai Wolves By CAFU, that fought to have their name etched into the Gold Cup trophy. Ultimately, Habtoor Polo won the cup with a final score of 11-10. The event offered spirited sports fans and generous sponsors the ability to watch the highest-rated polo in the UAE while also enjoying international musical entertainment, delicious cuisines, and retail shops.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to once again support the iconic Dubai Polo Gold Cup as the Official Apparel Sponsor in one of the great venues for polo in the UAE," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This region is a key market for U.S. Polo Assn., and we are honored to highlight the sport of polo along with our global, sport-inspired brand in front of so many sports fans and consumers in the Middle East."

U.S. Polo Assn.’s popularity in the UAE has grown since the launch of the first brick-and-mortar store in March 2012 at the Dubai Marina Mall. Available to consumers in the region on all sales channels, the classic, sport-inspired lifestyle brand currently has 10 stores in the UAE with Lals Group, U.S. Polo Assn.’s UAE Partner, with plans to launch additional locations in 2024. Globally, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand is in 190 countries and has global retail sales of more than $2.4 billion.

"We are proud to represent U.S. Polo Assn. in the UAE, and the Dubai Polo Gold Cup is the perfect opportunity to connect our authentic global brand with the sport of polo in Dubai," said Seref Safa, Chairman of the Board of Aydinli Group, the Middle Eastern and Eastern European partner for U.S. Polo Assn. "This tournament hosts some of the best polo teams and ponies in the world, creating an exciting mix of top-class sportsmanship and glamour for event attendees."

The Dubai Polo Gold Cup was founded in 2009 by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. This tournament is now one of the most prestigious events on the international polo calendar, on par with world-class events held in Argentina, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Al Habtoor Polo Club was established in 2000 by Mohammed Al Habtoor, who played a pivotal role in the development of the Dubai Polo Gold Cup and was also a player in the 2024 tournament.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country’s oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of households globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital presence. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPA Global and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN‘s broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Aydinli Group

Aydinli Group is the Middle Eastern and Eastern European partner for the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Aydinli Group adopts the principle of quality service and universal values, produces environmentally conscious products, and provides world-class, customer-oriented service. With more than 690 stores, 300 of which are abroad, and more than 7,500 employees, it is one of the largest apparel retailers in the region. Aydinli Group, which has operations in nearly 50 countries with U.S. Polo Assn., 10 countries with Pierre Cardin, and eight countries with Cacharel, has license rights in 55 countries in total. For more information, visit aydinli.com.

