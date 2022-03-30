Umit Ciftci Named Regional Business Development Manager for Turkey

TEMECULA, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Umit Ciftci has been named Regional Business Development Manager for Turkey and the surrounding areas.

Based in Istanbul Turkey, he will be responsible for the Group’s full product line, and will report to Ole Jensen, NCE&IG GmbH Germany.

Umit received a degree in Management Engineering, which provided a solid background in engineering as well as business and finance. He has over 25 years of experience in Compressed Air working at various positions including sales engineer, marketing and business line manager in Turkey and Business Development Manager in UAE for Atlas Copco.

“Umit’s experience, as well as market and industry knowledge will be of great benefit to NCEIG GmbH, as we work to develop the potential opportunities in this market. We look forward to his positive contributions,” according to Ole Jensen, Vice President NCEIG Europe.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

