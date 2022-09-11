UN Women Speaks Highly of Cambodia’s Gender Equality Enhancement

UN Women has spoken highly of Cambodia's effort in enhancing gender equality and empowering women.

The appreciation was made by Ms. Sarah Knibbs, Head of UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, during a meeting with H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women's Affairs here in Phnom Penh this week.

H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi recalled UN Women's good cooperation with Cambodia by far through the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women (NAPVAW).

The organisation has also supported Cambodia to implement a project on gender responding system on climate change and regional cooperation through the ASEAN Women Circle (AWC) for ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on Women, Peace and Security (ARP-WPS) and 2nd ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit 2022.

The two also discussed further implementation of CEDAW, prevention of violence against women and human trafficking, elimination of discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT), and women's leadership promotion.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press