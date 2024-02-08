UNDP Praises Development of Cambodia



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has spoken highly of Cambodia’s development so far, by promising to assist the country to explore other development tips so as to attract more investors to come to invest in the Kingdom.

The appreciation was made by Ms. Alissar Chaker, Resident Representative of UNDP in Cambodia, while paying a courtesy call on H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council of the Development of Cambodia (CDC), at the CDC’s headquarters in Phnom Penh on Feb. 6.

On the occasion, H.E. Sun Chanthol thanked UNDP for supporting Cambodia so far, especially in the promotion of the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by providing EV charging stations, which contributes to encouraging Cambodian people to turn to use EVs.

H.E. DPM also considered the above-mentioned support as being in line with the determination of the Royal Government of Cambodia to expand the consumption of clean energy to some 70 percent of the total energy by 2030, and in conformity wi

th the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse