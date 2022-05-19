VNA Shares Media Coverage Experience on SEA Games with AKP

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has shared experience on media coverage on sports news – information, photo feature, and video – with Cambodia’s news agency, the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

The AKP delegation led by Deputy Director General Mr. Hun Yuthkun paid a week-long visit to Hanoi, Vietnam from May 11 to 17 under the cooperation between the two news agencies.

Mr. Hun Yuthkun has expressed his impressions on Vietnam’s organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

He told VNA that during this third trip to Vietnam, he is impressed by the strong development of Hanoi and the overwhelming atmosphere of the Games.

Mr. Hun Yuthkun said he saw many people in and outside the National My Dinh Stadium during opening day, and wonderful performances staged by Vietnamese artists at the opening ceremony.

Work has been well done at sport venues in Hanoi as well as other localities that host the Games, he said, commending host Vietnam for creating conditions for foreign audiences.

As the host news agency, the VNA has dispatched its reporters to sport venues, and quickly provided information and photos featuring the biggest regional sport event, the AKP deputy director general noted.

He highlighted the agency’s special website on SEA Games 31, at http://seagames.vnanet.vn, through which it has shared information and images free of charge with domestic and foreign press agencies.

Lauding the VNA’s capacity in the information work, Mr. Hun Yuthkun said he has learnt from Vietnam’s experience in this regard to serve the SEA Games 32 to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press