Yachting: Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina, Moving Towards A Sustainable Future

MONACO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taking a step closer to the marinas of tomorrow. Taking place at the Yacht Club de Monaco is the 2ndMonaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, a two-day dedicated to the actions that need to be taken to meet environmental challenges.

Coming together are 50 startups and 20 marinas & architects, representing 26 nations:“I think the world is moving forward, the Planet and the environment are different and now we’re in condition to present solutions to take care of out planet and be more responsible towards it – saysBernard d’Alessandri, President of Cluster Yachting Monaco and General Secretary of Yacht Club de Monaco -.The Yacht Clubde Monacois a platform to present this kind of solution and to take action”.For this second edition, M3 (Monaco Marina Management), the Monegasque consultancy specialised in development, management and promotion of marinas and yacht clubs has partnered again with Blumorpho, experts in innovation for sustainable business, with support from thePrince Albert II of Monaco Foundation,the Government’s digital transition programme,Extended Monaco, Credit Suisse, Al-Rushaid Group, Bombardier, MB92 and Xerjoff.

“We’re here because -explains Géraldine A. Gustin,ceo of Blumorpho – we want to build the future of the yachting industry all together.The marina is an infrastructure welcoming all the yachters to be more sustainable. We can’t face climate change without changing the way we behave and we’re using resourcers and the way infrastructure are built. Here we have marine promoteurs, architects, we have industrial players we have start up together. So the startup are introducing their solutions, the corporate are here to hear from the marinas what they need and how to work better with them, the investor are here to support the evolution, and all of them are here to build collaboration. Today’s goal is to drive action. To fight climate change we need a multi-aspect approach and the best place to do that is here in Monaco”.

