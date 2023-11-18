YKOA to Enhance Medical Services in Sarawak’s Remote Bario Village with Orthopedic Focus

KUCHING: The Indigenous Culture and Arts Foundation (YKOA) has announced plans to expand its medical outreach program in the Bario village of Sarawak, focusing on orthopedic care, scheduled for December 9. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve healthcare access in remote areas of the state.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the foundation’s previous pediatric screening campaign, conducted on October 28, was a success for the Bario residents, benefiting 28 families. YKOA Chairman Dr. Andre Ratos emphasized the significance of the project for marginalized communities, highlighting its role in connecting these populations with district hospital services.

The statement outlined that both the pediatric and upcoming orthopedic campaigns are components of the foundation’s Health Beyond Boundaries Medical Outreach Programme. This program aims to significantly impact indigenous health across Malaysia, especially in remote villages where healthcare access is often limited.

The screening programs are designed to lead to the development of intervention plans, which will be formulated in collaboration with doctors from government facilities and local leaders. This approach ensures that healthcare support is holistic and comprehensive.

For the upcoming orthopedic campaign, the need for screening has been identified as particularly urgent due to the advanced age of the Bario population and the prevalence of joint disorders among them.