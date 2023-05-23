ZEE5 Moves to ScyllaDB NoSQL to Enhance User Experience at Scale with Predictable Costs

ScyllaDB is fast becoming the go-to database for global media streaming leaders as well as India’s top gamechangers

BANGALORE, India and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScyllaDB announced today that ZEE5 is now using its high-performance database for its rapidly growing streaming business. By moving from DynamoDB to ScyllaDB Cloud (a fully managed database-as-a-service solution compatible with both DynamoDB and Cassandra), ZEE5 is able to handle an increased volume of database traffic faster, and at significantly lower costs.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a leading media and entertainment company that operates over 80 channels. The company distributes content to nearly 1.3 billion viewers over 190 countries. ZEE5, the OTT arm of ZEEL, is currently using ScyllaDB to power its watch history functionality and is in the process of moving additional business-critical content streaming use cases to ScyllaDB. The team behind this move anticipates that database traffic could triple in the next year; this move proactively prepares their infrastructure to respond to this massive scale.

“Ensuring a cloud-agnostic infrastructure is a key focus for us as ZEE5 continues to expand,” stated Mr. Kishore A K, the Chief Technology Officer of ZEE5. He further emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration will elevate the user experience of our rapidly growing streaming business. By harnessing the power of ScyllaDB’s high-performance database, we can effectively manage increased database traffic, delivering enhanced speed and efficiency, all while achieving notable cost savings. The architecture of ScyllaDB, combined with its compatibility with modern cloud resources, positions it as an optimal solution for our critical content streaming needs. Ultimately, this partnership adds significant value for our viewers.”

“ScyllaDB has a unique architecture which allows our NoSQL database to take full advantage of modern cloud resources,” added Dor Laor, Co-Founder and CEO of ScyllaDB. “That’s how ScyllaDB achieves this impressive efficiency and price-performance that makes use cases that require predictable low latency and high throughput a perfect match for us. The ScyllaDB team is excited about our partnership with Zee and our growing presence within the dynamic IT high-technology industry in India. Zee joins an impressive group of ScyllaDB customers in the region – for example, gamechangers such as ShareChat and OlaCabs.”

