1st National Bowling Championship 2023 Well Concluded



The 1st National Bowling Championship 2023 was completed successfully, according to Mr. Chhay Keak, Secretary General of the Cambodia Bowling Federation.

Mr. Chhay Keak underscored the success when addressing the closing ceremony of the tournament on Feb. 4.

The event accommodated nine disciplines and attracted the participation of eleven sports delegates and coaches and 31 athletes, eleven of whom are women from five clubs.

According to Mr. Pen Vuthy, Director of Physical Education and Sports of the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, the National Bowling Championship aimed to identify the best athletes for the upcoming international sports events.

He spoke highly of the federation and athletes for their effort in organising the event, showing their commendable capacity.

Probowl Sports Club was ranked 1st with 13 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze), followed by BluO AEON Sen Sok Club with 5 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze), Police Bowling Club with 5 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bro

nze), BluO AEON Sothearos Club with 2 medals (1 gold and 1 silver), and Boosters Bowling Club with 2 medals (1 gold and 1 silver).

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse