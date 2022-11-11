2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue to Have In-depth Discussion on Bloc’s Economic Recovery

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Chair of ASEAN 2022, expressed his hope this morning that the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue will allow all participants to exchange views on the bloc’s economic recovery.

“The day after tomorrow, Cambodia will host the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue to share in-depth view and discuss the way forward towards inclusive economic recovery and building resilient and sustainable ASEAN in the post-COVID-19 era,” he said while presiding over the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel this morning.

“I hope you all could join us to hear the views from esteemed leaders of ASEAN and some ASEAN partners, as well as insights from global and regional institutions on how the region could weather the challenges and build a resilient Community for all,” he underlined.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, it has been nearly three years since the pandemic hit in early 2020. With the ASEAN’s perseverance and strong efforts, individual Member State and ASEAN as a whole, we can proudly declare that we have largely overcome this global threat to our societies and resumed socio-economic activities.

Based on ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office’s projection in last October, each of ASEAN Member State will record positive economic growth rate and the ASEAN region as a whole will achieve the growth rate of 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent in 2022 and 2023 respectively, an impressive figure compared to other parts of the world.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press