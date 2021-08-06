3rd Dose Campaign for Frontliners to Begin in 2nd Week of August

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has ordered the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination to launch the 3rd dose campaign for frontliners in the second week of this month or not later than next Monday.

The Premier issued the order in a special voice message shared this evening, stressing that the first frontliners to receive the third dose are those at the Cambodian-Thai border.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen instructed H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination to immediately deploy AstraZeneca vaccines to the border provinces for medical practitioners, concerned armed forces and civil servants.

According to the Prime Minister, they account for about 30,000 to 40,000 people.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen advised all provincial and municipal governors to prepare new quarantine centres and transfer quarantined people with better state to continue their quarantine at their respective homes so as to leave the free space for those from the provinces bordering Thailand.

Moreover, he added, the transport units of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) must send more vehicles to the border to transport those who have already been quarantined for 7 days back inside the country to continue their quarantine at arranged quarantine centres.

The measures were taken due to the crowded people for quarantine at the Cambodian-Thai border and to the increasing detection of Delta variant on Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand and in community.

As of this morning, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 was recorded at 80,813, including 11,700 imported cases, of which 74,045 have recovered and 1,526 have died.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press