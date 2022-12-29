6th Dose to be Administered to Further Strengthen Herd Immunity

Cambodia is going to administer the 6th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline civil servants, authorities and the general public so as to further tighten the herd immunity, as the pandemic still exist in the world, including Cambodia.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a special voice message shared this evening.

Besides, he continued, children aged from 3 to under 5 years old will receive the 4th shot, while those from 5 to under 12 years old will get the 5th jab.

“This is to ensure the safety and health of our citizens,” the Premier underlined. “Vaccine is the only choice to help us reduce the risk of infections and the severity of illness.”

Samdech Techo Prime Minister added that he agreed with the principle to continue the vaccination every six months after the last dose and instructed the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination to work on the plan.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reaffirmed that Cambodia has enough COVID-19 vaccines, indicating that there are currently 7 million doses of vaccines in the national stock without counting the 20 million others that have not arrived in Cambodia yet. He thus re-appealed to his compatriots to get the booster doses.

According to a report of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 vaccination, as of Dec. 28, more than 90 percent of the total Cambodian population of 16 million have received the basic doses. Over 10.4 million received the 3rd dose, while around 4.7 million and 1.2 million got the 4th and 5th shots, respectively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press