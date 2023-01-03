A Famous Jewelry Company Interested to Invest in Cambodia

A well-known jewelry company, which reserves the right to remain anonymous, has expressed its interest to Cambodia as an investment destination.

A visiting delegation of the company was received here yesterday afternoon by H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Delegate Attached to the Prime Minister, Secretary-General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

The delegation said their company has decided to choose Cambodia as a jewelry production base to supply companies with world-renowned brands.

They explained their decision by the fact that Cambodia has long-standing culture and civilisation, which is the key to harmonising with their products planned to be produced in the Kingdom.

According to the delegation, the company has conducted a study on investment potential in Cambodia since early 2019, before deciding to invest in a jewelry factory in Cambodia, which is scheduled to kick-start in January 2024.

The Royal Government has been working hard to promote Cambodia as an investment hub by assuring all investors of a conducive environment, especially peace, security and political stability, as well as macroeconomic stability, effective legal and institutional framework, transparency, accountability and predictability.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press