A Movie “Surviving Bokator” Wins Awards in Thailand

A Cambodian-Canadian movie titled “Surviving Bokator” has won the International Documentary Awards (BKK DOC Awards) in Thailand.

The update was shared by Mr. Ou Tara, Secretary General of Bokator Federstion of Cambodia, adding that the movie has just screened at Thai Film Festival in December 2021.

The main actors in the movie included Kun Bokator Prof. San Kimsean, Cambodian martial arts fighters, movie star Mr. Tha Rath nicknamed “Little Frog”, and Kun Bokator coach Mr. Ing Darith.

Surviving Bokator is coming back to Cambodia in 2022 and this film is scheduled to screen across Cambodia, as the country is requesting Bokator to be included in the UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press