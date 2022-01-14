PM Recognises Efforts by the Press and Shares Key Recommendations

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his appreciation of the improvement of the Cambodian press and shared with them some key recommendations.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister made the points in his official letter to mark the 6th meeting between the Royal Government and the press in Cambodia.

In the letter, he spoke highly of all journalists for their hard work despite the difficulties they faced in the past years especially in reporting real situation in Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister thanked the journalists for their contribution to the government’s response and containment of the COVID-19, including the dissemination of measures and vaccination campaigns, and encouraged them to continue it.

He highlighted continuous professional capacity building among the journalists to serve as the reflector of the society in an ethical manner and advised them to go on with the effort.

Samdech Techo re-emphasised the role of journalists in ensuring successful hosting of major regional and international events by Cambodia, including the ASEAN Summit and side meetings in 2022 and the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games in 2023, and urged them to get more ready for occasions.

He advised the journalists to continue contributing to peace, political stability, and social order in Cambodia, by acting as a constructive partner of the government to bridge information gaps between the government and the public.

Samdech Techo also called on the journalists’ contribution to address social irregularities, corruption, injustice, fake news and disinformation to support the government’s on-going reforms.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has granted an annual gathering with the journalist on Jan. 14, however, due to the COVID-19 infection concern, the event has been postponed since last year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press