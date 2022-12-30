AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022: Cambodia Beats Brunei 5:1

Cambodian U23 national football team beat their Brunei counterpart 5:1 in a match held yesterday evening at Phnom Penh’s Morodok Techo National Stadium for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Cambodia also defeated the Philippines 3:2 on Dec. 20 at the same stadium; but lost to Indonesia 1:2 on Dec. 23 at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia.

The Cambodian team will meet their Thai counterpart on Jan. 2, 2023 in Thailand.

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 take places from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 16, 2023, with the participation of footballers from the 10 ASEAN member countries.

Cambodia is in group A with Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam, while group B includes Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos.

The event will be a good opportunity for the national footballers to sharpen their capacity for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press