Japanese Embassy Extends Condolences on Casino Fire in Poipet

The Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom of Cambodia has expressed its condolences on the casino fire in Poipet of Banteay Meanchey province.

“I am saddened by the news of the casino fire in Poipet. On behalf of the Embassy of Japan, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victims,” said Mr. Taninai Ichitomo, Chargés d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to Cambodia.

“I wish for the early recovery of the injured and pray that the souls of all the deceased rest in peace,” he added.

The fire broke around 11:30 pm on Dec. 28 at the Grand Diamond City hotel and casino. Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning considered the incident as a “worse tragedy” happened at the end of this year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press