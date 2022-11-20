AIPA Approves Programmes and Agenda for General Assembly in Phnom Penh this Week

The Executive Committee of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) approved Sunday a programme of activities and agenda for the 43rd general assembly — the first face-to-face gathering since 2019.

A committee meeting — chaired by National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin — also approved delegates to take part in general assembly meetings this week.

These include a meeting of women parliamentarians and an inaugural meeting of young lawmakers on Monday to be followed by meetings of four committees responsible, political, economic, social and organisational matters.

During the executive committee meeting on Sunday, Indonesia advised that it planned to host next year’s AIPA assembly in August.

As a result of the Covid pandemic, AIPA general assemblies chaired by Vietnam in 2020 and Brunei in 2021 were both held virtually.

Samdech Heng Samrin assumed the presidency from Brunei in August last year.

“We are fortunate to be able to physically host the General Assembly given the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions with countries reopening their economies,” he said in a welcome message to delegates attending this year’s assembly.

“However, the world faces increasingly unpredictable challenges including armed conflict, disease, energy crises, climate change and natural disasters,” he said.

“Only multilateralism and solidarity can ensure hope, peace, security and shared prosperity.”

This year’s assembly groups eight parliaments from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Malaysia is not taking part due to weekend elections and Myanmar is not attending amid a political and humanitarian crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press