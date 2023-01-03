Almost 640,000 Tonnes of Milled Rice Exported Last Year

For the full year of 2022, Cambodia exported some 637,000 tonnes of milled rice to international markets, generating US$414.29 million, according to a report of Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).

The Cambodian milled rice was shipped by 61 Cambodian rice exporters to 59 international destinations, said the report, adding that China (including Hong Kong and Macau) was the largest market accounting for 45 percent or 288,830 tonnes.

Furthermore, it added, 25 countries in Europe purchased 221,504 tonnes or 35 percent, while 4 ASEAN Members 64,733 tonnes or about less than 10 percent and other 27 destinations including Africa, USA, Australia, Russia, Ukraine and island’s territory, etc. 61,937 tonnes or over 10 percent.

Among the exported milled rice, 277,739 tonnes or 44 percent were premium aromatic rice, 179,070 tonnes or 28 percent were fragrant rice (Sen Kra-Ob), while white rice accounted for 24 percent or 153,428 tonnes, parboiled rice about 2 percent or 15,781 tonnes, organic rice less than 2 percent or about 10,963 tonnes, and glutinous rice 23 tonnes.

Cambodia also exported 3,477,886 tonnes of paddy rice to Vietnam at a total value of US$841.09 million during the 12 months of 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press