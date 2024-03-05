American Sports Envoys Visit Cambodia



The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh has welcomed Sports Envoys Joanna Lohman and Kacey White, former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players, to Cambodia on Mar. 4-8, the embassy said in a press release.

Through the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Envoy programme, the soccer stars will engage young Cambodian women and other youth to encourage them to develop their soccer skills and raise the profile of one of the world’s most popular sports.

Their engagements with aspiring athletes will focus on teamwork, effective communication, building self-esteem, and other lessons learned through playing soccer.

The Sports Envoys will participate in activities throughout the week in Kampong Chhnang, Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap, including the conducting of sport clinics, engagement of children in sports, and discussion and exchange of experience on women’s sports.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse