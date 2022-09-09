Amlan International to Highlight Natural Feed Additives for Profitable Production at Two Expos in China

Amlan is inviting producers looking to naturally optimize animal gut health to visit them at the 2022 China Feed Expo, to be held September 22–24

Amlan will also showcase their natural mineral-based feed additives at the 2022 China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE) to be held September 27–29

Harold Zhou from Amlan will speak on sustainable agriculture and antibiotic-free production at the CAHE Animal Nutrition and Swine Breeding workshop on Sept. 27

The Amlan team will be on hand at both events to answer questions attendees have, including what differentiates Amlan products from other clay mineral-based products

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Animal protein producers can learn how to optimize animal gut health and drive profits naturally by visiting with Amlan International at two upcoming expos — China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE) and China Feed Expo. The three-day China Feed Expo, to be held September 22–24, is the largest feed expo for all species in China and is expected to attract more than 100,000 attendees. On September 27–29 in Chengdu, China, Amlan will be one of more than 8,000 exhibitors at CAHE which is the largest livestock show in Asia.

Based and operating in the United States, Amlan is the vertically integrated animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and offers the best natural non-antibiotic solutions for supporting animal intestinal health. The scientifically proven feed additives from Amlan support overall animal production through a healthy and functional gastrointestinal tract that promotes nutrient absorption, optimal animal performance and drives economic performance.

“Our mineral-based products, like Calibrin®-Z and patented Varium®, are delivering both animal health and production benefits for our customers in China,” said Michael Hua, Regional Technical Service Manager. “We are excited to show expo attendees how our natural products work and why they outperform other clay mineral-based feed additives.”

Calibrin-Z is a single-ingredient feed additive for all species that has Amlan mineral technology at its core. Through its distinct physical and chemical properties and a proprietary thermal processing technique, Calibrin-Z can bind pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce, as well as polar and nonpolar mycotoxins. Varium promotes efficiency and productivity in poultry by strengthening the intestinal barrier, reducing the level of pathogenic challenge in the intestinal lumen and safely stimulating intestinal immunity. Both products are available in select international markets, which includes China.

During the CAHE Animal Nutrition and Swine Breeding workshop, Harold Zhou, Regional Operations Director for China, will speak on sustainable agriculture and antibiotic-free related experiences and practices. His presentation, “Minerals by Nature, Performance by Design: Sustainability in Animal Agriculture,” will take place on September 27.

“Controlling our mining operations ensures the quality and consistency of our mineral and provides producers with repeatable animal health and performance management,” said Harold Zhou. “With improved efficiency, costs and environmental impacts decline, thereby improving the overall sustainability of food production and animal welfare.”

Attendees of both expos can meet with local Amlan sales and technical service team members to discuss how strategic use of natural feed additives from Amlan can drive profits. China is a key market for Amlan, demonstrated by their continued investment in the China team, including the addition of sales team members with deep industry expertise and assembly of a highly knowledgeable technical services team.

Details on the China Feed Expo can be found at http://www.chinafeed.org.cn/ and more information on CAHE can be found at http://www.caaa.com.cn/ .

