Caribbean nations showcase Citizenship by Investment offerings at IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave in New Delhi – CS Global Partners

London, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, top Caribbean jurisdictions will be attending the 12th Edition of the IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave at Le Meridian, New Delhi from 9 to 10 September 2022, to showcase their citizenship by investment (CBI) offerings.

The island nations of the Commonwealth of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia will be represented at the conclave. The opportunity to better understand the investment opportunities for each country will be unpacked during the event, ensuring that potential investors are better equipped to make decisions.

The three countries will be represented by CS Global Partners, the world’s leading government advisory firm specialising in citizenship and residency solutions.

This year’s CBI Index, the most regarded and trusted source of ranking global CBI programmes ranked Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia in the top three for their CBI options.

Investing in any one of these countries offers international investors a gateway to access the world’s most important business hubs, stable currencies, quality education and health facilities. It opens doors to new entrepreneurial options, thanks to the abundance of financial opportunities across the globe. Fulfilling dreams of business expansion on an international scale and making connections to take your business to the next level are all possibilities with the dual citizenship options of these Caribbean nations.

A diverse mix of clientele from across the globe will attend this year’s event, the likes of which will include entrepreneurs, bankers, chartered accountants, wealth managers and financial experts to name but a few.

The conclave brings together global residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders and connects them directly with potential clients.

The two-day event will allow immigration experts to present various international residency and citizenship programmes presented by different countries and experts will also be able to engage in one-on-one interactions at their respective booths in the exhibition hall throughout the day.

IREX is hosted annually and presents investment avenues for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) who intend to invest in alternative citizenships, real estate and premium luxury properties. The event attracts HNWIs from over 25 countries such as Australia, Canada, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Greece, Ireland, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and more.

Immigration experts will also help High Net Worth Individuals who seek alternative citizenship through investments to manage their finances through opportunities offered by the individual countries. St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St Lucia offer the opportunity to obtain citizenship and diversify ones portfolio by making a contribution to the local economy.

Over the last decade or so, the primary motivations amongst CBI participants have been freedom of movement, tax benefits and lifestyle factors, such as better education.

Individuals applying for the Dominica CBI can make contributions to the Economic Diversification Fund and Real Estate. The former supports private as well as public projects within the country whereas the latter entails investment in approved real estate projects.

St Kitts and Nevis offers a wide range of CBI options such as the Sustainable Growth Fund. This option focuses on the aspect of the public and private real estate development.

Key investments in St Lucia include the National Economic Fund Investment and real estate amongst others. This diversification of investment options is advantageous because it enables investors to select suitable investments that are in line with their risk appetite.

India has become known as a country with the largest emigrant population in the world. Many High Net Worth Indians are looking for opportunities to get foreign residency and citizenship.

The IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave serves as a convenient meeting platform and has been successful, year after year, in bringing international citizenship consultants face to face with prominent individuals and corporate investors, real estate agents, property marketing companies and professionals from all over India.

CS Global Partners works closely with the governments of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis and assists them in increasing their Foreign Direct Investment and developing and promoting their offers to generate inclusive wealth for their country and people while growing their global presence by ensuring the integrity and longevity of their CBI programmes. The revenues generated by the CBI Programmes are instrumental in furthering the developmental goals and aspirations of these Small Island Developing States.

CS Global Partners, prides itself on being a global specialist in residency and citizenship by investment (CBI) solutions and is one of the most prominent participants of the IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave this year. Together with the three island nations they look forward to hosting attendees at their stands and showcasing the unique benefits they have to offer investors.

