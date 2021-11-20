Angkor Wat International Half Marathon Postponed to January

The 2021 Angkor Wat International Half Marathon, the 26th of its kind, has been postponed to January next year. Previously planned for Dec. 19, 2021, the sport event will be delayed to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, announced the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) in a recent announcement.

The application of the safety measures by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is a must, it added.

Only local and international runners who have received the basic doses of vaccines against COVID-19 are allowed to register.

In 2019, Angkor Wat International Half Marathon attracted over 10,000 national and international runners from many countries, but in 2020 the sport event was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Since 1996, Cambodia has hosted the challenge not only to promote sports and good health, but also to mobilise funding for humanitarian activities.

