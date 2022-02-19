APSARA National Authority Organising New Visiting Circuit at Neak Pean Temple

APSARA National Authority has been organising a new visiting circuit at Neak Pean Temple in Siem Reap province to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable, new visiting experience, according to the authority’s news release issued this afternoon.

Mr. Seng Sotheara, Deputy Director of the Angkor Tourism Development Department, said that the new visiting circuit will be divided into three categories, including:

“Tour in the temple: will take tourists to visit all four corners of the temple in the shape of a cross, as well as capture beautiful pictures of the temple.

Tour outside the temple: a new tour that the team of APSARA National Authority spends time researching and preparing. This tour will allow tourists to explore the structure of the island with the temple in the centre, as well as the natural scenery and animals that are present here, as well as visit the temple.

Boat Tour: In order to improve the livelihood of the people in Angkor and to consider the environment, this is a special tour that not only helps the activities of the boat tourism community but also revives the temple. At this point, it means that the eastern and western ports of Neak Pean will be reopened, as tourists will begin their visit by boat from the east port of Preah Khan to the west port of Neak Pean. To go up, they will start visiting the temple and leave the temple through the east port to continue by boat to the Krang Krouch Nursery Station and Ta Som Temple.”

Mr. Seng Sotheara also confirmed that tourists who are disabled in wheelchairs are also considered a safe way to visit and take pictures of the temple.

The above proposal will be submitted to experts and heads of the APSARA National Authority to check and evaluate the approval before proceeding after the construction of the bridge to Neak Pean Temple is completed, underlined the news release.

