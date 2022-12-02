ASEAN Mayors Forum and Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals Kick Off

The ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF) themed “Strengthening ASEAN Collaboration through Accelerating the Implementation of Smart, Resilient, and Sustainable Cities for Transformative and Inclusive Urban Living in the New Normal” and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC) themed “Promoting Comprehensive Cooperation for Smart, Resilient, and Sustainable Cities” kicked off this morning at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

The opening ceremony of the two important events were presided over by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

As a matter of fact, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said in his opening remarks, cities are the hearts of countries and regions, a place for all kinds of activities: socio-economics, culture and politics. In this sense, the socio-economic development and the building of a strong, sustainable and inclusive community must begin with the building and connecting of smart, resilient and sustainable cities.

“The AMF and MGMAC, that have been regularly organised, are fundamental mechanisms that allow ASEAN local governments to enhance relations, promote wider cooperation, particularly to share knowledge and experiences, and continue to strengthen solidarity and harmony among ASEAN cities and capitals,” said the Cambodian Premier.

The two-day AMF 2022 and MGMAC 2022 are attended by representatives of about 80 cities and provinces in the ASEAN region and more than 30 major cities outside the bloc.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press