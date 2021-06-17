Cambodia Attends 3rd ASEAN SOMTC on Illegal Wildlife and Timber Trade

Cambodia has attended the 3rd ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) on Illegal Wildlife and Timber Trade.

The meeting took place recently via a video conference through the coordination of Thailand’s SOMTC.

Participating Cambodian delegation was led by Brigadier General Mr. Heng Panhavath, Head of Foreign Affairs of the General Commissariat of National Police, and other Senior Officials from ASEAN member countries joined the virtual meeting.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the collaboration between ASEAN member countries on the field.

It is a good opportunity for participating countries to discuss the current situation of wildlife and timber trade as we as to exchange experience in crackdown of the crimes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press