Cambodia, Azerbaijan Sign MoU to Foster Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation

Cambodia National Assembly (NA) and the House of Representatives of Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place this week under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Cambodian NA President and H.E. Ms. Sahiba Ali Gizi Gafarova, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

H.E. Ms. Sahiba Ali Gizi Gafarova thanked the Cambodian host for inviting her delegation to attend the 43rd AIPA General Assembly and for the accreditation of Azerbaijani parliament as an AIPA observer.

She recalled that the official visit by Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen to Azerbaijan in 2014 has elevated the good cooperation between the two countries and extended an invitation to the Cambodian NA president to visit Azerbaijan in a near future.

Samdech Heng Samrin accepted her invitation and emphasised that the presence of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in the 43rd AIPA General Assembly has hugely contributed to the successful organisation of the gathering.

The MoU signed by the two legislatures will bolster bilateral cooperation on parliamentary diplomacy.

Through this MoU, the two sides can work more closely together, and support each other at both regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press