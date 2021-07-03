Cambodia, Brazil Sign Agreement to Strengthen Technical Cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Federative Republic of Brazil have signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement to constitute a framework that aims to promote technical cooperation in the areas given priority by both Parties, according to the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok.

The signing ceremony took place at the embassy on Friday between Cambodian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand H.E. Mr. Ouk Sorphorn and his counterpart H.E. Ms. Ana Lucy Gentil Cabral Petersen, Brazilian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Mr. OUK Sorphom praised the good relations between Cambodia and Brazil and expressed his profound belief that the agreement would provide a greater opportunity for both countries to further strengthen the existing ties and cooperation in the coming years.

H.E. Ms. Ana Lucy Gentil Cabral Petersen was pleased that Brazil and Cambodia could reach the historical agreement today (July 2) in order to pave the way for enhancing the bond and promoting fruitful cooperation in the priority sectors. She was proud that the agreement could be inked timey before her mandate finished by next month.

In terms of Governments relations, Cambodia and Brazil established diplomatic ties on Mar. 25, 1994.

Brazil is the world’s fifth largest and sixth-most populous country with a total population of over 211 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press