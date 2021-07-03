Cambodian Athlete Determined for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Cambodian national runner Mr. Pen Sokong is very determined for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Japan.

“It will be my first time to join the event of very high technical competition, so I will try my best to seize the winning opportunity for the Cambodian Amateur Athletic Federation, National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports,” he was quoted as saying.

Mr. Pen Sokong has been working hard to break the new record as well as to get prepared for the SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam and the 2023 SEA Games hosted by Cambodia.

He will compete in 100-metre running, that he took about 10.87mn when training.

Cambodia will send other two swimmers Mr. Hem Puch and Ms. Mei-Li Tan Minnich to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press