Cambodia, Canada Discuss Cooperation on Gender

Cambodia and Canada have discussed a cooperation on regional gender mainstreaming, as Cambodia is the ASEAN Chair for 2022.

Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi and H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor, newly appointed Bangkok-based Ambassador of Canada to Cambodia in a recent meeting at the ministry office.

The cooperation will focus on women’s entrepreneurship and leadership, fight against human trafficking, and sectoral gender mainstreaming.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to further strengthening the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press