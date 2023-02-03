Cambodia, China Discuss Tourism Promotion

Cambodia and China have discussed more cooperation on tourism, especially the push for one million Chinese tourists to visit Cambodia in 2023.

The discussion took place here in Phnom Penh on Feb. 1 between H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Mr. Du Tian Qiao, Executive Director of Business Cooperation, Regional Economy and International Trade Association of the People's Republic of China.

Mr. Du Tian Qiao informed H.E. Thong Khon of his intention to organise tourism, cultural, and sports events; Cambodia-China tourism investment and Business Forum; and Cambodia-China music performance.

The tourism, cultural and sports events raised will include Marathon, Golf and martial arts performance, especially the Cambodia's Lbokator and the Shaolin of China, he added.

From his end, H.E. Thong Khon encouraged the association to prepare a clear and detailed plan for ministry's inputs and support with a technical working group for the implementation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press