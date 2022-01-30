Cambodia-China Friendship Hospital in Thbong Khmum to be Ready in March

The US$45 million worth Cambodia-China Friendship Hospital in Thbong Khmum province of Cambodia will be ready for use in March 2022.

The update was shared in a meeting between H.E. Dr. Youk Sambath, Cambodian Health Secretary of State, and a delegation of Cambodia-China Friendship Hospital construction project on Jan. 28 at the ministry here in Phnom Penh.

Once ready the hospital that can accommodate 300 beds will become a regional health facility covering the provinces of Thbong Khmum, Kratie, Rattanakiri, Stung Treng and Mondulkiri, she said.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the hospital’s construction took place on Mar. 1, 2019 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press