Cambodia, China Sign MoU on Cooperation Between Their Armies

The Royal Cambodian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Ground Force have reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their cooperation.

The MoU was inked on Mar. 31 by H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, and H.E. Gen. Liu Zhen Li, Commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Ground Force, following their online meeting.

According to a press release of the Royal Cambodian Army, the MoU aims to enhance cooperation and foster long-term close relations between the two armies based on equality and mutual benefit. The MoU will serve as an important basis for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation in key areas. The signing of the MoU opens a new chapter in the history of relations between the two armies.

During the meeting, it continued, both sides expressed pride in friendly, trust, and mutually respectful relations, as well as close cooperation in all fields between the two countries and peoples of Cambodia and China, which has brought mutual benefits and common development and prosperity, on the basis of comprehensive strategic partnership, iron-clad friendship, and the building of Cambodia-China community of shared destiny, as demonstrated through mutual assistance and support in the context of the recent global COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides praised the growing Cambodia-China military cooperation and particularly the cooperation between the two countries’ armies, which has so far made great strides and achieved many fruitful results, said the same source, adding that the two sides stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two armies, which will play an important role in supporting the progress of the comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as building a stronger and growing Cambodia-China community of shared destiny.

Additionally, the press release pointed out, the two sides also exchanged views on global and regional security issues and expressed willingness to support and promote cooperation between the two countries’ armies to further contribute to maintaining peace, security, stability, and prosperity for all.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press