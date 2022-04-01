Korea Interested in History of S-21 Prison and Progress of Conservation Work of the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum

H.E. Dr. Koo Yun-cheol, Minister for Government Policy Coordination, Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Korea, paid a visit to “Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum Archives Preservation and Digitisation Project” at Toul Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, early this week.

According to news release of KOICA Cambodia Office AKP received yesterday evening, the purpose of the visit is to understand the history of the S-21 prison and the progress of conservation work of the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, especially the successful results of the “Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum Archives Preservation and Digitisation Project”.

The official visit was warmly welcomed by Mr. Hyunjun RHO, Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office, H.E. Dr. Park Heung-Kyeong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia, H.E. Hab Touch, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Mr. Chhay Visoth, Director of Museum Department of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Mr. Sardar Umar Alam, UNESCO Representative to Cambodia, as well as Mr. Hang Nisay, Director of Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.

With the financial support of KOICA, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of Fine Arts of Cambodia and UNESCO, the project was completed in 2021. The project promotes peace and intercultural dialogue, facilitates reconciliation efforts, and expands educational outreach, including through the preservation and digitisation of the TSGM archives. Through the project, a total of 405,782 pages have been digitised, and 745,494 pages have been preserved through the project (including photographic prints, negatives, confessions, biographies, lists, revolutionary Magazines, Khmer Rouge handbooks, and other documents).

The Government of the Republic of Korea and KOICA are important development partners in the cultural preservation of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press