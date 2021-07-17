Cambodia Donates Masks and Cash to Vietnam in Fight against COVID-19

The Royal Government of Cambodia has announced to give some donations to the Vietnamese government to contain the community transmission of COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City being seriously hit by the pandemic.

The donations include 1,000.000 facemasks, 100,000 masks N95, 100 units of Oxygen Concentrator and US$200,000.

The donations reflect the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, especially during this hard time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Cambodian Red Cross also announced to make a contribution of US$100,000 while the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association US$50,000 for the same cause.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vietnam recorded additional 2,106 COVID-19 infections this morning, of which 1,769 in Ho Chi Minh City, raising the tally to 46,292.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press