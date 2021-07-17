Foreign Diplomats, UN Agents Can Quarantine at Himawari Hotel

Foreign diplomats, and officials of UN agencies and international organisations holding diplomatic visa A can quarantine at Himawari Hotel in Phnom Penh.

This is for those who do not have separate residence, said H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and Head of Inter-ministerial Commission for Combatting COVID-19, in a recent letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn.

All expenses are borne by the quarantined person or the embassy or UN agency or international organisation, underlined H.E. Minister.

Those having separate residence can quarantine at their own places.

