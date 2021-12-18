Cambodia Earns 8 Medals at Southeast Asian Sailing Championship 2021

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the host country, won in total eight medals – 1 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze – from the Southeast Asian Sailing Championship 2021.

Pal Seila got the gold medal in the RS:One subject, while the two-runners up were also Cambodians.

Mr. Chan Khun Sing, Chairman of the Technical Organising Commission, lauded Cambodia for the successful hosting of the sport event and praised Cambodian beach for its beauty and qualified standard for international competitions.

The competition is a test field to measure and strengthen the capacity of Cambodian athletes for the SEA Games 2023 and the Asian Youth Games 2029, underlined Cambodian Tourism Minister H.E. Thong Khon at the event’s opening ceremony.

Jointly organised by Cambodia and Singapore, the Southeast Asian Sailing Championship 2021 took place in Preah Sihanouk province from Dec. 12 to 17 with the participation of 27 athletes from three countries (Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia) and covered five subjects.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press