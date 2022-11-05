Cambodia Expects to Win Athletics Medals at SEA Games 2023

Cambodian athletics players (intermediate runners) are confident to win medals at the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

Mr. Pov Sitha, Coach of Cambodian Athletics on Intermediate Running, shared the optimism recently.

The team’s confidence was refreshed after they had remarkably improved their capacity through a long training in the People Republic of China.

The four athletics players getting trained in China include 800-metre runners Ms. Kan Sreyrath and Mr. Chhun Bunthan, 1,500-metre runner Mr. Phat Sophut, and 400- and 800-metre runner Mr. Phan Sokheng, he added.

Cambodia has sent 161 Cambodian delegates, coaches and athletes of 12 kinds of sports to train in China.

The 12 sports types include Gymnastics, Judo, Wushu, Basketball, Table Tennis, Athletics, Wrestling, Badminton, Swimming, Weightlifting, Soccer (Women), and Volleyball.

