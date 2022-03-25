Cambodia, India Laud Bilateral Cooperation on Peacekeeping Operation Skills

Cambodia and India have appreciated good bilateral cooperation, especially in peacekeeping operation skills.

The appreciation was underlined during a courtesy meeting between H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia, on Mar. 24.

H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen informed his guest of Cambodia’s progress in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the reopening of all domains.

He highlighted the diplomatic tie between the two countries during the past 70 years wherein India has supported Cambodia with military equipment and capacity building making it ready for peacekeeping missions.

H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade echoed the close cooperation between Cambodian and Indian armies, especially on peacekeeping operations skills.

She added that India is ready to further support the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and proposing the possibility of establishing an Indian Military Attaché in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press