COVID-19: 59 New Infections; Tally 135,344

Cambodia this morning announced the detection of 59 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, of which 58 were locally transmitted, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The country’s COVID-19 tally thus rose to 135,344, including 14,891 Omicron cases (13,557 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, the ministry reported 97 new recoveries and zero new death; the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom therefore stood at 131,313 and 3,054, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press