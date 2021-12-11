Cambodia, India Reiterate Continued Good Collaboration

Cambodia and India have reaffirmed to continue strengthening good bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

The commitment was made in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng and H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 9.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng spoke highly of long-standing relations between Cambodia and India, adding that India is the first country that recognised Cambodia after the fall of Khmer Rouge regime.

The deputy prime minister also acknowledged India’s support to the Ministry of Interior, especially in the fields of human resources development.

From her end, H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade underlined that Cambodia and India have similar culture, civilisation and religion.

She also pledged to further boost collaboration actively between Cambodia and India.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press