Cambodia, JETRO Discuss Trade Cooperation

The Ministry of Commerce has discussed diversification of trade cooperation with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

The Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak and JETRO Chairperson Mr. Nobuhiko Sasaki looked into the collaboration in their recent meeting here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Pan Sorasak highlighted the need for Japan’s support for Cambodia’s One Village, One Product initiative and to promote more Cambodian products in Japanese market.

He also encouraged JETRO to mobilise Japanese companies located in Cambodia’s neighbouring countries to consider expanding their business to Cambodia.

Mr. Nobuhiko Sasaki thanked Cambodia as well as the Ministry of Commerce’s support for Japanese companies to invest in Cambodia.

Japan is also considering exporting Japanese goods, especially cosmetics and food products, to Cambodian market.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press