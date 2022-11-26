Cambodia, Laos Vowed To Further Enhance Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia and Laos, yesterday, vowed to further boost bilateral ties and cooperation for mutual benefits, said a press statement from Cambodia’s National Assembly.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Cambodia’s National Assembly President, Samdech Heng Samrin, and visiting Lao National Assembly President, Saysomphone Phomvihane, in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, the statement said.

“Both leaders pledged to further promote state to state cooperation, and people to people relations in all fields,” the statement said. “They also briefed each other on political, social and economic situations in their respective countries.”

Phomvihane is paying a two-day official visit to Cambodia, yesterday and today, at Samrin’s invitation.

Source: Nam News Network